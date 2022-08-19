Atlas moth: Giant creature spotted in US for first time

WSDA That's mam-moth! Check out the huge wingspan on this

A giant moth with a wingspan of around 25cm - the size of an average adult hand - has been spotted in the US for the first time.

The atlas moth, which is native to China, India, Malaysia and Indonesia, is one of the biggest moths in the world and can grow up to 35cm.

It was spotted in a suburb near Seattle and reported to the Washington State Department of Agriculture who later confirmed the type of moth.

It's believed to be the first sighting of the moth ever in the US.

Officials are now trying to find out if it was a one-off or if there is a new atlas moth population flying around.

To do this they are asking the public to keep an eye out and to take pictures if they see it.

As well as its size, the moth is known for its wing markings which are a mixture of white, black, and brown.

"This is a 'gee-whiz' type of insect because it is so large," Sven Spichiger, WSDA entomologist (someone who studies insects) said.

"Even if you aren't on the lookout for insects, this is the type that people get their phones out and take a picture of - they are that striking."