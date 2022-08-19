Rose Ayling-Ellis to leave EastEnders after two years

Rose won Strictly Come Dancing last year

Rose Ayling-Ellis has announced she is leaving EastEnders.

The actress and Strictly winner has been a regular on the soap for two years, playing Frankie Lewis since 2020.

Rose was the first deaf actor to play a regular character on EastEnders, and she was also the first ever deaf contestant on Strictly Come Dancing.

In a statement, Rose said she would "treasure her time" on EastEnders but added: "Now feels like the right time to move on."

PA Media This is the first ever Barbie doll to wear a hearing aid!

Rose, who was born deaf, has used her roles on EastEnders and Strictly to champion causes for deaf people.

This week the first ever Barbie doll with a hearing aid was released and Rose had a significant role in designing it.

She has also been involved in a campaign to make British Sign Language a legally recognised language, and recently signed a bedtime story for Cbeebies!

Since being in the soap and winning strictly there has been a reported boost in people learning British Sign Language in the UK.

Rose has played Frankie in Eastenders since 2020

Rose first entered the famous Albert Square in 2020 and has been involved in some big stories.

She's already filmed her final scenes and viewers are set to see her leave in the autumn.

In a statement Rose said: "It's been incredibly special to be EastEnders' first regular deaf actor.

"I have loved my time on the show and Frankie has been such an awesome character to play, however now feels like the right time for me to move on and I am excited and ready for new challenges."

Are you a big Rose fan? Are you excited to see what she does next? Let us know in the comments.