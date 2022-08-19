Wales: Drought and hosepipe ban declared in part of Wales

Getty Images Pembrokeshire now has a hosepipe ban because of low water levels

A drought has been declared in parts of Wales.

The hot weather and low rainfall recently has meant water levels have dropped.

National Resources Wales (NRW) said that the point when they trigger drought status was met on Friday 19 August.

A hosepipe ban has been introduced as well, the first in Wales for more than 30 years, which covers Pembrokeshire and parts of Carmarthenshire.

Hosepipe bans are already in place in some parts of England too.

Why is there a drought?

NRW The Llys-y-Frân reservoir in Pembrokeshire is at drought levels

NRW and the Welsh government's Drought Liaison Group decided to declare the drought after looking at the impact the long heatwave had on the environment, especially the rivers and reservoirs.

Some of the areas affected are north Ceredigion, Teifi, Pembrokeshire, Carmarthen, Swansea, Llanelli, Neath Port Talbot and Bridgend.

Measures like declaring a drought and a hosepipe ban are to make sure water used wisely.

Reservoirs collect and store water during times of high rainfall and are usually formed by a dam built across a river.

The man-made lakes supply water to homes and business and are also used for hydropower or flood protection.

Dwr Cyrmru Welsh Water said the area's reservoirs have reached drought levels. They said it has seen record-breaking demand for water during the hot weather.

Hosepipe ban put in place

The hosepipe ban is in place for several weeks, to make sure there is enough water for customers for the next few months.

The ban has been introduced to help make sure there is enough water for customers and people could face a £1,000 fine for breaking the rules.

What is a hosepipe ban? A hosepipe ban is when people will not be allowed to use hosepipes to: -Water a garden or plants -Wash a car -Fill a paddling pool -Clean windows or walls

Welsh Water's managing director of water services, Ian Christie, said they know the ban can be inconvenient but it was needed. "If we don't take action now then there would be a real risk of further restrictions later which is something we really want to avoid for our customers.

"With no significant rain in the forecast, it is important that we all work together to make sure the water continues to flow."

He added it's important in the areas affected stick to the ban and don't use a hosepipe.