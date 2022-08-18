Pokémon World Championships 2022: Fans and players gather in London

Pokémon UK

Some of the greatest Pokemon players in the world are in London for the Pokémon World Championships.

It's the biggest and most important Pokémon tournament around, where some of the very best trainers compete for the title of world champion.

Thousands of Pokémon fans have gathered in the capital for the event which takes place from 18 August to 21 August.

Why is this World Championships such a big deal?

It's the first time the World Championships have taken place in Europe

This Year's World Championships is the first for three years.

It's also the first Pokémon World Championships event to be hosted in Europe and only the second time it's ever been held outside of the USA.

The event which first started in 2004 with the Trading Card Game has previously only been held in the USA.

And, six years after Pokémon GO launched, the first World Champions will be crowned during this championships.

What happens at the Pokémon World Championships?

There are both Trading Card Game tournaments and video game competitions.

Players, or trainers, compete for the title of Pokémon Trading Card Game, Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield (VG), Pokémon GO, Pokémon UNITE, or Pokkén Tournament DX World Champion.

In both the Trading Card Games and the Video Game Championships, players compete in their own age category - Junior (age 12 or under) , Senior (12-16) and Masters (16 up).

The World Championships is the only event in the Championship Series which requires an invitation.

Only the best players who have picked up top points in championships throughout the year are invited to take part for a chance to win thousands of pounds in prizes.

For regular players and fans, there's also side tournaments, special events and activities over the four days.

How can people watch?

The tournaments will be streamed live on Twitch over the four days until 21 August.

