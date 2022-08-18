play
Watch Newsround

Mount Kilimanjaro: Africa's highest mountain gets high-speed internet

Last updated at 16:37
comments
View Comments
Mount Kilimanjaro

Video-calling family or posting a social media update from one of the world's highest mountains has just become a lot easier after high-speed internet was installed on Mount Kilimanjaro.

At 5,895 metres tall Mount Kilimanjaro is Africa's highest mountain.

Around 35,000 people attempt to climb the mountain in Tanzania, each year.

Now, Tanzania Telecommunications Corporation has set up a broadband network more than halfway up the mountain, at an altitude of 3,720 metres.

Internet access is expected to be made available at the summit by the end of the year.

Porters on Mount KilimanjaroGetty Images

Officials hope the internet access will attract more tourists but also make the mountain safer to climb with better communication between visitors and porters who work there.

"Previously, it was a bit dangerous for visitors and porters who had to operate without internet," said Nape Nnauye, the country's information minister at the launch.

Mount Kilimanjaro isn't the first peak to get its own broadband connection.

In 2020, data masts were installed on Mount Everest, the world's highest mountain, so that people could get internet connection from the summit.

Back in 2015, WiFi was also installed on Japan's highest mountain, Mount Fuji.

More like this

Jackson.

Meet the record-breaking mountain climbers!

Climber on Mount Everest

How do you climb Mount Everest?

Your Comments

Join the conversation

0 comments

Top Stories

Students at the London Academy of Excellence Tottenham (LAET) embrace after receiving their A-Level results in north London on August 10, 2021.

It's exam results day for older teenagers

comments
27
This Big Question was send it by Tom, 12, from Otley.
play
1:34

'Will we ever know the dinos' true colours?'

Caterpillar

Very rare giant caterpillars found in Welsh garden

comments
17
Newsround Home