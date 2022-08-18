Megalodon: Ancient giant shark could eat a whale in just five bites

J. J. Giraldo A bite sized snack!

Research has found that the ancient megalodon was SO BIG, it could have eaten a creature the size of a killer whale in just five bites!

The megalodon was a type of giant shark that lived in the ocean millions of years ago.

Scientists studied fossils of the now extinct giant shark, to create a special 3D model that will help them learn more about the life of the mysterious creature.

Megalodons were around 16 metres (50ft) long from nose to tail - that's bigger than a school bus and about two to three times bigger than a great white shark.

Getty Images This is one artist's impression of the megalodon, but now scientists say it could look totally different

The team of international researchers, including scientists from the Royal Veterinary College, used the 3D model reconstruction to find out more about its epic size.

They believe a megalodon could have eaten prey as large as a killer whale in just a few bites and once full, roam the seas without more food for months at a time.

The researchers calculated that the megalodon would have weighed around 70 tons - as much as 10 elephants.

The reconstructed 3D megalodon also revealed that they could swim at around 1.4 metres per second, they would need roughly 98,000 calories every day, and they had a stomach volume of almost 10,000 litres.

To allow it to consume so much, its jaw opened to almost 2m wide.

Models of this nature represent a leap in knowledge of extinct super predators such as megalodon and can then be used as a basis for future reconstruction and further research. Professor John Hutchinson , Senior author of the study

It has previously been hard for scientists to get a clear idea of what a megalodon's life was actually like, and scientists are still not sure exactly why the super predator went extinct.

But Catalina Pimiento, a senior author of the study, said these results show that whilst it roamed the seas, the giant shark was a huge ocean top of the chain predator.

"It would be a super predator just dominating its ecosystem," said co-author John Hutchinson, who studies the evolution of animal movement at Britain's Royal Veterinary College. "There is nothing really matching it."