play
Watch Newsround

Hobbies: Tell us about what YOU collect!

Last updated at 05:17
comments
View Comments
football sticker bookGetty Images
Sticker books are popular with many people

Do you consider yourself a collector?

Maybe you have a passion for collecting badges, slime, or football or Pokémon cards - or maybe you always pick up pebbles and shells at the seaside?

What about a more traditional collection - stamps or coins?

Well, the Royal Mail has been looking into what gets collected in different parts of the country and where people say they like collecting things.

They reckon that Southampton is the collecting capital for coins (46% say they enjoy it) and Leeds for stamps (36%).

They also claim that Cardiff is the main place for collecting trading cards (28%), and Glasgow is all about collecting vinyl records (32%).

But we want to hear from YOU - take part in our vote and let us know in the comments if you collect anything and don't forget to tell us why!

If you can't see this vote, click here.

Your Comments

Join the conversation

0 comments

Top Stories

: Rubbish sits on top of a bin near Edinburgh Castl.

What do you do with your rubbish in a bin strike?

comments
Mo Gilligan, Rose Ayling Ellis, Alisha Dixon

Which big shows would get awards in YOUR house?

comments
Rangers players celebrate

Rangers join Celtic in the Champions League groups

comments
Newsround Home