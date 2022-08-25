Hobbies: Tell us about what YOU collect!

Getty Images Sticker books are popular with many people

Do you consider yourself a collector?

Maybe you have a passion for collecting badges, slime, or football or Pokémon cards - or maybe you always pick up pebbles and shells at the seaside?

What about a more traditional collection - stamps or coins?

Well, the Royal Mail has been looking into what gets collected in different parts of the country and where people say they like collecting things.

They reckon that Southampton is the collecting capital for coins (46% say they enjoy it) and Leeds for stamps (36%).

They also claim that Cardiff is the main place for collecting trading cards (28%), and Glasgow is all about collecting vinyl records (32%).

But we want to hear from YOU - take part in our vote and let us know in the comments if you collect anything and don't forget to tell us why!

