UK weather: London and South East England hit by flash floods and heavy rain

Getty Images Roads in London were flooded as a result of the heavy rain

Thunderstorms and heavy rain have hit parts of southern England, causing flash flooding across London and the South East.

It comes after many regions in the UK have experienced weeks of extreme heat, high temperatures and less rainfall then usual.

The Environment Agency has also has issued 17 flood alerts across England, with up to 10cm of rain possibly falling in some areas.

This means there may be further flooding, disruption to travel as well as power cuts.

PA Media The heavy rainfall meant that one of London's famous landmarks, St Paul's Cathedral, could hardly be seen

The heavy rain caused widespread issues across London - with roads flooded and shops in some areas having to close.

Gatwick Airport has warned of delays and cancellations to some flights due to poor weather.

And more heavy rainfall is expected to come in England and Wales.

BBC Weather's Stav Danaos said: "Low pressure pushing in off the Atlantic will bring more of a breeze during Thursday, and this will bring a band of cloud and rain which will slowly spread from west to east across the country.

"So initially we start of with quite a bit of cloud around, one or two heavy showers in the south east, but increasing amounts of sunshine for central, southern and eastern areas into the afternoon."

More to come

Reuters Heavy rain stopped play at the Test match between England and South Africa at Lord's Cricket Ground

The Met Office has warned that the unsettled weather will continue for much of the UK for the next few days, with more showers and thunderstorms in the forecast.

The Met Office - the UK's national weather service - has issued a yellow thunderstorm warning for Kent until Thursday morning.

The heavy rain is unlikely to ease the drought conditions the UK is currently experiencing after the recent heat wave.

That's because rainwater struggles to soak into dry ground, meaning it runs off the hardened surface which can lead to serious flooding in some areas.

Last month was declared the driest July in England for over 100 years.