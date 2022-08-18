Exams results: Young people to get marks from A-levels, AS-Levels, T-levels and BTec exams

Getty Images

It's a big day for many families in England, Wales and Northern Ireland and if you have older siblings you will know why.

It's because for older teenagers it's A-level, AS-Level, T-level and BTec results day.

It is the first time since 2019 that A-level grades are being based on public exams, after two years of cancellations because of Covid.

Overall grades for A-levels are expected to be lower than 2020 and 2021, when grades were based on teachers' assessments.

In Scotland, pupils received their Highers exam results on 9 August.

Disruption

England's exam watchdog also said that "in the interests of fairness" 2022's results would also "reflect that we are in a pandemic recovery period and students' education has been disrupted".

Similar plans were put in place for Northern Ireland and Wales.

Thursday also sees results for AS-levels released. In Wales and Northern Ireland, these will count towards a student's final A-level result next summer.

In addition, this is the first year of results for new T-level qualifications in England. Each T-level is designed to be equivalent to three A-levels.

For these qualifications, time is split between classroom learning and placements in actual workplaces - with students awarded a pass, merit, distinction or distinction* after two years of work and study.

Special measures were introduced for this year's A-levels due to disruption to education caused by Covid, such as advanced information about topics on the exam.

And the number of marks needed for each grade is lower this year than they were before the pandemic.