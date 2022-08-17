Photo gallery: iPhone Photography Awards winners announced
In its 15th year, the iPhone Photography Awards have revealed their winners for 2022. Thousands of people entered from all across the world, take a look at some of super snapper phone photo winners.
This incredible humpback whale picture was taken in San Francisco. Photographer Tran Hieu titled the image Megaptera Novaeangliae which is the species name for humpback whale. This took third place in the animals category.
Tran Hieu
This beautiful image of a small sleeping fox curled up was taken in Canada. Photographer Sanjay Chauhan won second place in the animals category for this image.
Sanjay Chauhan
Huapeng Zhao won the children category with this photo. The pic is titled Untitled and shows a child from Sichuan in China.
Huapeng Zhao
Next to the landscape category, in second place was Joshua Hollander. This shows Monument Valley in Arizona, an area which is known for its large sandstone hills.
Joshua Hollander
This image called Walk Your Way was taken by Karolina Alama-Maruta. It shows the salt flats called Salar de Uyuni in Bolivia. They are the world's largest salt flat created by prehistoric lakes which evaporated long ago.
Karolina Alama-Maruta
Winning second place for photographer of the year is this image titled Girl with the Violin. It was taken by Kelley Dallas in Denver, Colorado, US.