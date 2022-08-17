Beachgoers warned of raw sewage risk at nearly 50 UK beaches

Getty Images People have been told to avoid going into the water at beaches around the UK including Cornwall

Swimmers and beachgoers are being advised to avoid going into the water after untreated sewage was discharged into the sea at nearly 50 UK beaches.

The pollution warnings were issued by the Environment Agency, which works to protect the environment in England.

According to the data gathered by the charity Surfers Against Sewage (SAS), sewage has been discharged into the waters at beaches in Cornwall, Devon, Sussex, Essex, Lancashire, Lincolnshire, Northumberland and Cumbria.

So why has this happened and what are its effects?

Why is sewage being pumped into the sea?

Getty Images Sewage can be discharged into rivers when sewers become overwhelmed

The UK has recently experienced very hot, dry weather which led the government to declare droughts in some parts.

However, southern England has seen heavy rainfall following the heatwave.

Weather like this can put pressure on sewage systems because of the high volumes of rainwater running into drains and into the sewer system.

Sewers are designed to release sewage - made up of things like poo and wee - into rivers, or the sea, at times of heavy rainfall or snow melt to prevent it backing up and coming out into homes and streets.

Although these discharges, which are also known as storm overflows, are legal there are concerns they are happening more often than they should be.

"There were thunderstorms accompanied by heavy rain the night before last and yesterday [Tuesday]. Storm releases were made to protect homes, schools and businesses from flooding. The release is 95-97% rainwater and so should not be described as raw sewage," Southern Water said in a statement.

"We know customers do not like that the industry has to rely on these [discharges] to protect them, and we are pioneering a new approach."

What about the environment?

Sewage being discharged into seas and rivers has also raised concerns about the impact on marine life and the environment.

In a statement, the Environment Agency (EA) said that sewage pollution could be "devastating to human health, local biodiversity and our environment". It said it would not "hesitate to act to eliminate the harm sewage discharges cause to the environment".

The EA has previously called for those in charge of England's water companies to face big consequences when serious cases of pollution take place.

Getty Images There are concerns about how pollution could impact marine life

"Our rivers and beaches are once again being treated as open sewers. Years of underinvestment is now in plain sight," said Hugo Tagholm who is the chief executive of Surfers Against Sewage.

The government has said it intends to produce a plan to reduce storm overflows by 2022. This was made a legal requirement by the Environment Act 2021.

Have there been other incidents like this?

Sewage being discharged into rivers or the sea is only meant to happen in exceptional cases. However, data published by the Environment Agency showed there were more than 400,000 incidents in 2020, and more than 372,000 in 2021.

In December last year, people were advised not to swim in Windermere and to prevent their dogs going into the water due to a significant increase in pollution levels.

Once again, this was down to raw sewage being pumped into the lake after storms and heavy rainfall placed pressure on the sewers.

Earlier this year, the government said it would be taking urgent action to reduce sewage discharges into rivers and the sea in England.