Manchester United: What's been happening recently at the football club?

Getty Images Elon Musk joked he was buying Manchester United

Elon Musk, the world's richest man, has insisted he was joking when he said that he was buying Manchester United.

The billionaire owner of Tesla cars, who has recently been involved with a bid for Twitter, posted that he was buying the club, adding "You're welcome" - before quickly explaining that he wasn't serious, saying: "I'm not buying any sports teams."

But it comes as the team have had a tough start to the season and are currently sat at the bottom of the Premier League table, having lost both of their opening two matches.

There are also rumours that star player Cristiano Ronaldo could be leaving the club, while deals to bring in new players have fallen through.

So here's what's been happening recently at Manchester United and why it's big news.

Bottom of the table

Getty Images Erik ten Hag took over as Manchester United manager at the end of last season

Manchester United have made what their fans say is a terrible start to the season - defeats to Brighton on the opening weekend and a 4-0 loss to Brentford on Saturday mean that the club are currently sat at rock bottom of the table - with no points and only one goal.

Brand new manager Erik Ten Hag has admitted his "good players should have been better".

He said: "I hoped for a better start, but still I have to believe because I have seen good things but the two games from now are disappointing."

Fans are also frustrated.

Earlier this week the Manchester United Supporters Trust fans group said it will "demand answers" from those running the club after the "humiliatingly bad" start this season.

A protest is expected to take place before their next match - against big rivals Liverpool.

Cristiano Ronaldo

Getty Images Could Ronaldo be on his way out of Old Trafford?

Too make the mood worse at the club, Cristiano Ronaldo's future at Manchester United is in doubt with reports that the 37-year-old wants to quit Old Trafford in favour of joining a Champions League club.

Manager Erik ten Hag has previously said that the Portuguese striker is not for sale and is part of his plans.

However, the player is said to be unhappy at the club and there are concerns about how the striker's mood is affecting morale among the players.

Ronaldo was United's top scorer last season but the club finished sixth and missed out on Champions League qualification.

New players?

Getty Images Frenkie de Jong used to play for manager Erik Ten Hag at Dutch club Ajax.

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag says the club "needs quality players" after admitting that the standard of the squad is not good enough.

He told Sky Sports at the weekend that the situation is a "difficult process".

"We need new players. We need quality players. We are working on that and we'll do everything to convince them to come," he said.

Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong has been the main target for United and they've been trying to sign him all summer - and it has turned into a bit of a saga.

The 25-year-old has reportedly said he doesn't want to leave Barcelona and if he did leave he's believed to be looking for Champions League football.

That could even see him join rivals Chelsea - which would be more embarrassing for the Red Devils.

Getty Images Fans didn't want Man United to sign Marko Arnautovic

A move for former Stoke and West Ham striker Marko Arnautovic attracted negative reaction from fans and was abandoned.

And Manchester United's attempt to sign France midfielder Adrien Rabiot from Juventus is also off after the club and the player were unable to agree a salary - with the gap too great between what Rabiot wanted and what United were prepared to pay.

So far they have signed midfielder Christian Eriksen, and defenders Lisandro Martínez and Tyrell Malacia.