Artemis 1: Why Shaun the Sheep is going on Nasa's next Moon mission!

One of the key jobs of Artemis 1 is to test the whole spacecraft before humans go onboard for Artemis 2. So one of the important passengers is a dummy! This space mannequin, named Commander Moonikin Campos by the public, will sit in the craft like a human astronaut would. The mannequin is named after Arturo Campus, an engineer who helped bring the Apollo 13 mission safely back to Earth, and is strapped into the commander's chair at the head of the capsule.