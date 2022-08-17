In Pictures: Emma Raducanu beats Serena Williams at Cincinnati Open
US Open reigning champion beat legendary player Serena Williams at one of the American's last tournaments.
Serena Williams enters court at the Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati. The match was being seen as part of her farewell tour as she has said the US Open at the end of August will be her last tournament.
Getty Images
Serena Williams, a 23-time Grand Slam champion stands with Emma Raducanu, the US Open's reigning champion ahead of the match. Raducanu says her first memory of seeing Williams play was when she went to Wimbledon as a seven-year-old. It was the first time the pair had every played each other.
Getty Images
Serena announced she was "evolving away from tennis" last week. She is is widely seen as one of the greatest tennis players of all time due to all of her achievements!
Getty Images
Her incredible career includes 23 major singles titles, 14 major doubles titles and many Olympic gold medals across singles and doubles.
Getty Images
Emma Raducanu, who became the first British woman to win a tennis grand slam in 44 years, after her success at the US Open in New York, played a dominant game against Serena Williams with a 6-4 6-0 win in just over an hour.
Getty Images
"I was nervous from the first point to the last," Emma said after the match. "Serena is dangerous and can come back from any situation. I had to stay focused." Emma will play former world number one Victoria Azarenka in round two.
Getty Images
But it's not goodbye yet to this tennis great! Serena Williams' next stop will be the US Open which runs from 29 August to 11 September.