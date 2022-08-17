play
Watch Newsround

Ofcom: Young people watch seven times less TV than over-65s according to new report

Last updated at 07:37
comments
View Comments (4)
Parents watching TV, children looking at a tabletGetty Images

Young people watch seven times less TV than those aged over 65, according to a new report.

Ofcom (the Office of Communications) - which oversees TV, radio and internet services in the UK, say that on average viewers aged 16 to 24 spend less than an hour a day watching TV.

The figures are part of the organisation's yearly study of media and online trends in the UK. Earlier this year their report about children looked at 'multi-screening', social media and fake news.

They say that the reason for this is the growing popularity of streaming services such as Netflix, Disney+ and Amazon Prime with younger viewers.

We want to hear from you! Do you prefer watching TV or using streaming services? Have your say in our vote below and let us know in the comments what you think.

What did the report find?
children using devicesGetty Images

In its annual Media Nations report, Ofcom said that 16 to 24-year-olds spend just 53 minutes watching TV each day.

Meanwhile, older people aged 65 and over spend just under six hours on average watching TV daily.

They also found that 90% of 18 to 24-year-olds head straight to a streaming service when looking for something to watch, instead of switching on the TV.

They say that this "generation gap" in viewing habits is wider than it has ever been before.

The report also says that about one in five UK homes has access to all three of the biggest streaming services - Netflix, Disney+ and Amazon Prime.

However, they found that the rising cost of living was having a impact - as the number of households subscribing to at least one streaming service had fallen, although most of those people said they planned to subscribe again at some point in the future.

If you cannot see the quiz, click here.

More like this

kids watching tablet

Streaming is changing and here's why you should care

Ed Sheeran, BTS, Taylor Swift

BTS: K-pop group become most-viewed YouTube artist in history

The Beaker Girls

BBC to move CBBC Channel online in the future

Your Comments

Join the conversation

4 comments

  • I like a bit of both if it was like saturday mash up or blue peter or newsround I prefer watching tv but if it was like wonder or Frozen I prefer streaming online

  • I like a bit of both.

  • I like a bit of both

  • a bit of both

Top Stories

back to school on a chalkboard

Classes start again in Scottish schools

comments
20
lightning

Why do thunderstorms happen after hot weather?

comments
5
Serena WIlliams and Emma Raducanu
image

Emma Raducanu beats tennis great Serena

Newsround Home