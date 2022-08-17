Japan: Beachgoers told to stay away from dolphins in Japan

Getty Images

Beachgoers in Japan have been warned to stay away from dolphins after people have been bitten by them.

A few people have been left with minor injuries after coming into contact with a dolphin.

Local media have reported the incidents with officials believing one single animal may be to blame.

Dolphins are generally friendly creatures and attacks are rare.

Getty Images

Swimmers in the Japanese area of Fukui have been told to keep away from the dolphins.

Local police are patrolling the area and giving out leaflets warning people and signs are in place to tell the public not to touch the dolphins.

To help the problem, officials have put ultrasonic transmitters along the beach. The high-frequency noise that these transmitters give off will hopefully put off the dolphins from coming to the area.

Several swimmers have been bitten and most of the incidents happened close to the shore, within 10m.

Getty Images

Police from the local area of Fukui posted on twitter saying: "Dolphins tend to be considered cute, but if you approach wild dolphins carelessly, you might get bitten and injured."

They added that if you see any, people shouldn't go near them.

Masaki Yasui, an official from the tourism promotion department, said: "We understand that there are certain body parts where dolphins don't like to be touched, like the tip of its nose and its back fin".

Dolphins attacks are rare but not uncommon. Scientists have suggested that wild bottlenose dolphins find swimming with humans stressful.