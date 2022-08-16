Europe wildfires burn area a fifth of the size of Belgium

Getty Images

Wildfires in Europe have burned an area a fifth of the size of Belgium, according to research from the European Forest Fire Information System.

That's the equivalent of 659,541 hectares, or 2546.5 square miles between January and mid-August, the largest area burned since records began in 2006.

Fires have become more intense in recent years because of human-caused climate change.

This summer there have been a lot of serious fires across the continent of Europe, forcing tens of thousands of people to leave their homes as well destroying forests and natural environments.

Climate change increases the risk of the hot, dry weather that is likely to fuel wildfires.

The European Forest Fire Information System (Effis) has been collecting data on wildfires in Europe since 2006.

This year has shown a massive increase in the size of area burned in the first half of the year.

It is currently 56% higher than it was at this time in 2017. At that stage 420,913 hectares had been damaged by fires.

The highest year on record for the amount of area burned by wildfires in Europe was 2017, but experts fear that there is more to come.

Fires have raged across many European countries this summer, like Greece, Spain, Portugal and France.

Getty Images Firefighters spread fire-resisting spray over areas of trees and forests in France to help prevent wildfires

Effis coordinator Jesús San-Miguel says the situation was "worrying".

He also pointed to the fact that more northern European countries are experiencing an increase in the number and size of wildfires, while in the past they have been more common in Mediterranean countries.

"The situation is much worse than expected, even if we were expecting temperature anomalies with our long-term forecasts," he told news outlet Agence France-Presse.

"We expect worse to come - we aren't even halfway into the fire season."