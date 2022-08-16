Rare purple heron spotted at Derbyshire nature reserve

Ian Elliott According to the RSPB, purple herons are a rare sight in the UK

A rare purple heron has been spotted by a keen-eyed birdwatcher in the Midlands.

The bird was spotted last week at the Willington Wetlands nature reserve in South Derbyshire.

The RSPB said purple herons are usually seen in southern Europe and in some parts of northern Africa.

In fact, only around 20 records of the bird migrating to the UK are made each year.

The heron was spotted by local birdwatcher Ian Elliott who said that he had never even heard of a purple heron until last week.

He explained that there had been a few reported sightings of the bird at Willington Wetlands, so he decided to go down and take a look for himself.

Ian said: "I just sat up for four or five hours - I was in the hide - and then all of a sudden it just flew from left to right, right along the length of the lake.

"Luckily I had my camera ready - I was chuffed to bits" he added.

Did you know? Some species of heron are among the largest birds found in the UK. The grey heron can stand at over a metre in height!

The purple bird is similar to the common grey heron but it is slightly smaller, as well as having different coloured feathers.

Ian said: "It looked a lot darker and you can see it has got purple tinges to its wings and on its back.

"You could see straight away that it wasn't a normal grey heron."

Derbyshire Wildlife Trust, which runs the Wetlands where the heron was spotted, say it's only the eighth time the bird has ever been recorded in the area.