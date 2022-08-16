David Attenborough: New BBC series all about British Isles

BBC/Silverback Films/Alex Board/PA

Sir David Attenborough has a new series all about the British Isles.

The new programme will present "extraordinary animal dramas and wildlife spectacles" that happen across the British Isles.

The aim of the series is to look at the challenges nature faces and inspire people to "safeguard and restore nature for future generations."

The five-part programme is called Wild Isles and will be on BBC.

Wild Isles

BBC/Silverback Films/Alex Board/PA Wild Isles will explore wildlife across the British Isles including puffins

The first episode will explain why Britain and Ireland are such crucial habitats for nature across the world.

The British Isles refers to the islands of Great Britain, Ireland (both Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland) and the Isle of Man.

The other four episodes will look at the four key habitats - woodlands, grasslands, freshwater and marine.

They'll take a look a variety of animals and wildlife, from puffins off Northumberland, to wild horses in Cambridgeshire and even a bee that rides a broomstick in Dorset!

Our aim is that this stunning series featuring some of our best-loved species will inspire people to take action to safeguard and restore nature for future generations. Tanya Steele , Chief executive of WWF

Getty Images

Sir David, who is 96-years-old, talked about the new show, saying: "In my long lifetime, I have travelled to almost every corner of our planet.

"I can assure you that in the British Isles, as well as astonishing scenery there are extraordinary animal dramas and wildlife spectacles to match anything I have seen on my global travels."

Executive producer of the show, Alastair Fothergill, said: "I have always wanted to make a landmark series that really does justice to our own extraordinary wildlife.

"I am sure people will be amazed at what is happening right on their own doorstep".

Here is a taste of the amazing nature found on the British Isles.

Super sharks

Getty Images Basking sharks can be found in the waters of the British Isles

The basking shark is one of Britain's largest fish, measuring up to 12m - about the length of a double-decker bus.

They are found in the waters all around Britain, usually spotted around Cornwall, Scotland and the Isle of Man.

Brilliant beetles

Getty Images The rainbow leaf beetle is very rare

There are over 4,000 species of beetle in the British Isles and more are still being discovered.

A beetle is an insect with six jointed legs and three main parts to their body. There are a several different species but some are particularly beautiful and rare. The rainbow leaf beetle lives on Welsh mountainsides and it is one of the few UK beetle species that has legal protection because it is so scarce.

Legendary lakes

Getty Images Lough Neagh is the largest lake found in the British Isles

The largest lake in the British Isles can be found in Northern Ireland.

Lough Neagh is a freshwater lake and the largest by area at 151 square miles (383 sq km).

