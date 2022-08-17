Back to school: Scottish pupils head back to class

Getty Images

It's back to school for millions of pupils in Scotland from today.

In the coming weeks, it'll be the same if you live in Northern Ireland, Wales or England.

Some of you will be heading back to see your friends and to catch up with teachers you already know in primary school, and some will be making the big step and moving on to secondary school.

So from tips on starting at a new school, to the best lunch options, to whether you think your parents should share your uniform photo - Newsround has got all the info you need!

Uniform pics

First day back at school also means another thing that parents love... uniform photos!

With so many parents on social media, it can be hard for them to resist sharing that classic pic.

But should they have to ask your permission? Parents posting images of their children without asking is known as 'sharenting'.

So how do you feel about those photos of you looking smart going out there? Let us know in our vote!

Subjects

At both primary school and secondary school, you study a range of subjects from the interesting to the more... erm, challenging!

But you never know which subject will get you interested this year, so why not do our test and see what your favourite lesson could be this year.

Starting high school

Moving from primary school to secondary school is a big step.

It can be super-exciting but a bit nerve-wracking too.

Luckily for you millions of other kids have done it too, so we asked some students who've been there and done that for their top tips.

School dinners or packed lunch?

Whether you are eating the hot meals at lunchtime, or bringing your own food into school in a lunch box, it's important to give your brain all the energy it needs to smash it in class AND in the playground.

So you need to make sure that what you eat delivers what you need it to do.

Tell us what you are looking for in a lunch to get you through the day!

What's in a nutritious lunch? At least one fruit and one vegetable. Fruit and vegetables are a good source of vitamins that your body needs to function.

One source of protein, things like eggs, meat, fish or beans. Protein helps our bodies to repair and grow.

Carbohydrates, which give you energy, are in things like bread, potato or pasta.

Dairy and dairy alternatives such as cheese or yoghurt. Dairy or alternatives provide calcium which is good for your bones.

Drinking milk or water are two of the best options for children because they are low in sugar and tooth-friendly. BBC Bitesize

Whether you're returning to school this year or off to secondary school there is plenty of support available.

Bitesize has got loads of useful advice, tips, hint and tricks to make returning to school or heading to high school a doddle.