'School makes these girls think about their dreams, their goals"

It's been 12 months since UK and US forces left Afghanistan and the Taliban group took control.

They've brought in some very strict rules - especially for women and girls - which mean that many of them can't go to school in the way children do in the UK.

Although some primary schools and universities are open, secondary schools for girls remain closed.

But some girls are still trying to learn - as the BBC's Chief International Correspondent Lyse Doucet has been finding out.

