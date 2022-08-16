Weather warnings issued across the UK as heavy rain and thunderstorms are forecast

Getty Images

Thunderstorms and extremely heavy rain are forecast for England and Wales which may cause sudden flooding.

The Met Office has issued two yellow weather warnings for Tuesday and Wednesday with hail and lightning expected.

Weather forecasters have advised people in some areas that there may be disruption to travel, as well as power cuts.

A separate yellow warning has been issued for Scotland with heavy rain forecast.

Yellow warnings are in place to prepare those who may be affected.

Oliver Dobbs A roundabout in Cornwall was flooded but the water quickly drained away

Met Office meteorologist Greg Dewhurst told BBC News: "Temperatures will be lower, looking at highs of around 27C as a maximum temperature, but it will still be on the humid side on Tuesday.

"Thundery showers across central and southern parts of England on Wednesday and temperatures will be around 26C as a maximum."

Earlier this week, stormy weather caused flooding in the South West, in Cornwall and Devon.

The heavy rain is unlikely to ease the drought conditions the UK is currently experiencing after the recent heat wave.

That's because rainwater struggles to soak into dry ground, meaning it will run off the hardened surface and lead to serious flooding in some areas.

Some places may see lightning strikes

Professor Hannah Cloke, an expert in hydrology at the University of Reading, said: "The ground is really dry and when it is so dry it acts a little bit like concrete and that water can't get in so it drains straight off.

"There is the damage to homes and businesses these floods can cause, and inconvenience with transport disruptions, but if it is very heavy in one place it can also be very dangerous."