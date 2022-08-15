European Championships Munich 2022: Jessica Gadirova wins gold

Getty Images

Great Britain gymnast Jessica Gadirova has won gold at the European Championships 2022 in Munich, scoring a huge 14.000 points for her floor routine.

The 17-year-old already held the championship title in European floor gymnastics.

Jessica's twin Jennifer, who came fifth, hugged her sister once her gold medal was confirmed.

Jessica didn't compete in the Commonwealth Games so she could focus on the European Championships and the upcoming World Championships in Liverpool in October.

Speaking to BBC Sport about her win, Jessica said she could hear Jennifer cheering her on and thought "I'm doing this for you. I love her so much".

Jennifer and Jessica Gadirova won team bronze at the Tokyo Olympic Games in 2021

Jennifer said the gold medal "touched my heart", adding: "Last time I was at home watching my sister. I'm so happy for her. Being there on the floor cheering her on... I couldn't ask for any more."

Jessica finished fifth on the vault final after winning silver back in 2021.

Reuters Ondine Achampong (second from right) won silver in the beam event

That wasn't the only medal for the GB team either!

Ondine Achampong took silver in the women's artistic gymnastics beam final, upping her score from qualification to come in second place with a score of 13.400.

Great Britain also won the women's team silver, with the squad made up of Jennifer and Jessica Gadirova, Alice Kinsella, Ondine Achampong and Georgia-Mae Fenton.