BTS: K-pop group become most-viewed YouTube artist in history

Getty Images BTS fans are known as the 'ARMY'

K-pop superstars BTS are used to breaking records and now they have a new one to add to their long list.

The group have officially become the most-viewed artist on YouTube... ever!

Their videos have had more than 26.7 BILLION views across all their official channels, making them the most-watched artist in the platform's history.

BTS overtake Justin Bieber who had held the top spot and now has the second-highest amount of YouTube views, with Ed Sheeran in third place.

Getty Images BTS overtook Justin Bieber, who now the second most-viewed artist in YouTube history

The group's record-breaking number of views include their music videos, dance routines and behind-the-scenes exclusives.

The official music videos for hits such as 'DNA', 'Dynamite' and 'Boy With Luv' have all been watched over a billon times each!

Top 10 most-watched artists on YouTube 1. BTS 2. Justin Bieber 3. Ed Sheeran 4. Bad Bunny 5. Taylor Swift 6. Katy Perry 7. Shakira 8. Ozuna 9. Eminem 10. Ariana Grande

Justin Bieber is now second on the list, with just over five million fewer views than the South Korean band.

In third place is Ed Sheeran, with 26.1 billion views.

BTS recently announced that they are taking a break from being a band so they can focus on their own work with solo projects.

V, Jin, RM, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin and Jungkook told fans during a televised event that they would be having some time away from the group.