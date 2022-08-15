Strictly Come Dancing: Can you guess the celeb from their codename?

Who will be jiving and cha-cha-cha'ing in 2022?

Strictly superfans get ready, we have the perfect quiz for you!

The celebrity contestants for Strictly Come Dancing 2022 have been revealed, including CBBC star Molly Rainford.

But before the 15 famous faces were announced, they were all given code names to keep their identity secret.

Last year the Strictly team used cartoon characters, with Rhys being Roadrunner. Other codes have been fruit, cheese and superheroes.

For the Strictly class of 2022 dog breeds were used as secret codenames.

Now you may your Paso Doble from your Tango, but can you work out these paw-some code names?Give our quiz a go and let us know how you scored in the comments below!

