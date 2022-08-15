Why a drought can mean problems for firefighters

Despite some long-awaited rain in parts of the UK, the recent heatwave has left large areas of land very dry.

In early August the UK officially entered a period of drought.

That dry weather, plus some careless behaviour has led to fire crews having to fight wildfires in some places.

We spoke to Steve Jordan from Greater Manchester Fire Service, who explained why disposable tray BBQs can be such a problem and gave us some tips on staying safe for the rest of the summer.