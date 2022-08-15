Isopod: New giant 14-legged sea creature discovered by scientists in Mexico

Journal of Natural History The woodlouse-like creature measure 26 centimetres in length - the same size as an iPad!

A new sea creature with 14 legs has been discovered by scientists in Mexico..

Experts have named the new species Bathynomus yucatanensis, after it was discovered close to the Yucatán Peninsula.

The marine animal - called an isopod - is a relative of the woodlouse and measures 26cm long - that's about the size of an iPad!

It lives at the bottom of the ocean and eats any food that falls onto the seabed and comes its way.

What did scientists find?

Getty Images The deep-sea creature was discovered close to the Yucatán Peninsula in Mexico

The sea creature was first discovered five years ago, but it was wrongly identified as a different species of isopod until a group of Taiwanese, Japanese and Australian researchers took a closer look and realised it was a new species that hadn't been seen before.

Isopods are a type of crustacean which have seven pairs of limbs and includes species such as the woodlouse.

Did you know? Giant isopods can live 500 metres - half a kilometre - or more below the surface of the ocean!

There are 20 known species of deep-sea isopod which live at the bottom of the world's oceans and they rely on food falling down from closer to the surface.

Scientists believe this isopod's big size is due to the fact it lives deep underwater, on the ocean bed.

This new species of giant isopod is around 2,500 times bigger than a garden woodlouse, but despite their size and appearance, just like their smaller cousin they are completely harmless to humans.