Spider-Man star Tom Holland's social media break 'for my mental health'

Gareth Cattermole/Getty

Actor Tom Holland has said he is taking a break from social media.

The Spider-man star posted a video on his Instagram revealing he has been taking a break from Twitter and Instagram for his mental health.

He said: "I find Instagram and Twitter to be overstimulating, to be overwhelming.

"I get caught up and I spiral when I read things about me online, and ultimately, it's very detrimental to my mental state, so I decided to take a step back and delete the app."

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/Getty

Coming back onto Instagram to speak to his 67.7 million followers, Holland explained the reasons for his break with social media.

Many fans applauded him for his decision.

"Please take all the time you need," commented one fan. "The thing that matters the most is your well being."

Pop star Justin Bieber, who has spoken about his own mental health issues, responded to Holland's post with: "Love you man."

The star also talks about a charity he sponsors that aims to help young people struggling with their mental health.

In the near three minute-long video the 26-year-old added: "There is an awful stigma against mental health and I know that asking for help and seeking help isn't something that we should be ashamed of, but it is something that is much easier said than done."

Holland finished the video by thanking everyone for listening.

"I'm going to disappear from Instagram again...thanks for your love and support."

Getty Images Ed Sheeran is just one celeb who has taken breaks from social media in the past

Plenty of celebrities have taken social media breaks in the past, including Mabel, Selena Gomez, Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber.

There's lots of advice on managing social media and life online here.

If you feel like social media might be affecting your mental health, then speak to an adult your trust, like a parent/guardian or teacher.

There is lots of support out there for you. You can contact Childline on 0800 1111 for free at any time.

Childline is run by the NSPCC.