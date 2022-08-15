German cats to be freed after mini-lockdown

Getty Images

Cats from the town of Walldorf in Germany have finally been released from a three month lockdown.

These unlucky felines have been shut indoors since May to stop them from hunting an endangered bird called a crested lark.

Cat owners had been told that their pets could only venture outside if they were kept on a leash no more than two metres (6ft) in length.

The rules stated that they could be fined a whopping £42,000 (€50,000) for any cat who injured or killed one of the protected birds.

But their "purr-few" is now finally at an end.

At midnight on Sunday the cats of Walldorf were officially allowed out alone, and could finally roam around the town freely once again.

Getty Images Cats were allowed outside as long as they wore a leash no more than 2 metres long

Town authorities has been hoping that keeping the cats indoors might help protect a bird called the crested lark, whose numbers have fallen in the local area.

While the bird is not endangered globally, its numbers have fallen in Germany.

In fact it's thought that there are only three breeding pairs of the crested lark left in Walldorf.

Getty Images Conservationists are keen to protected a species of bird called the crested lark, which has become endangered in Germany

While the cats might be rejoicing at their new found freedom, their celebrations might not last for too long.

The town's mayor has warned of another possible cat lockdown next spring during the bird's breeding season, and in the years during the to come.

This isn't the first time these furry felines have faced being kept indoors either.

The Polish Academy of Sciences also recently suggested to owners to limit the amount of time their cats spend outdoors due to the damage they do to birds and other wildlife.

