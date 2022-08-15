Scotland becomes first country to give free period products

Getty Images

A new law comes into place in Scotland on Monday, to say that free period products must be provided to those who need them.

This means schools, local councils and other providers must make sure period products are available at any time.

A campaign for the new law was led by Member of the Scottish Parliament, Monica from the Labour Party.

Ms Lennon said: "Local authorities and partner organisations have worked hard to make the legal right to access free period products a reality.

"This is another big milestone for period dignity campaigners and grassroots movements which shows the difference that progressive and bold political choices can make.

She added: "As the cost-of-living crisis takes hold, the Period Products Act is a beacon of hope which shows what can be achieved when politicians come together for the good of the people we serve."

Each local council will come to their own arrangement to how period products are distributed.

It is now law that anyone who is in need of period products will be able to access them freely and easily.

The bill was passed in 2020 , but campaigns had been ongoing since 2016.

In 2018, Scotland became the first country in the world to make period products available for free in schools, colleges and universities

Products like these will now be free to anyone who needs them in Scotland

What about the rest of the UK?

Earlier this year Northern Ireland also passed a law which will make period products freely available to all in schools, colleges and public buildings.

Previously, Northern Ireland had been the only part of the UK not to have a permanent scheme in place to tackle period poverty.

England has a 'Period Products Scheme' which provides free period products to girls and women ages 16-19 who need them in their place of study, but it does not cover anyone in higher education, apprenticeships or people who work in schools or colleges.

It was introduced following campaigns by Girlguiding and other organisations and activists.

Since its launch in January 2020, 94% of secondary schools and 90% post-16 organisations in England now provide free period products to pupils.

In 2020, the Welsh Government committed to a £3.3 million period poverty fund to share amongst schools and colleges, with each local authority also allocated a budget to provide products in community spaces.