Young boy becomes the new voice of Blackpool Tower!

BLACKPOOL TOWER Charlie is a big fan of Blackpool Tower!

Blackpool Tower has a brand new voice!

Visitors to the attraction will hear six-year-old Charlie's voice in the lift, sharing facts and figures about the famous attraction on the Lancashire town's seafront.

Charlie's love for the tower caught the attention of it's operations director Kenny Mew who said they weren't looking for a new voice until they heard the young enthusiast.

"His school reached out to me and said they had this young boy who was passionate about Blackpool Tower and had actually recorded the lift speech and I was thinking to myself 'how's he done that?'" said Kenny.

"I played it back and he had the speech word for word that we had recorded already in the lift and it just sounded amazing.

"And we thought, do you know what, we're going to give Charlie the opportunity to do it.

"He was absolutely brilliant, he's done an amazing job and we're really proud of what he's done."

Getty Images Blackpool tower is one of Lancashire's biggest attractions

Following his unexpected new job, Charlie got to spend time in a recording studio capturing his wise words for visitors to the attraction.

Charlie said he was "excited" about the opportunity and his parents are too!

"He absolutely adores the tower and the passion that he shows for it is amazing," his mum Wendy said.

"We are the proudest parents, he's just taken it all in his stride.

"His last topic at school was about Blackpool Tower, so he knew all the facts and he was firing them out across the classroom."

Did you know? The Eiffel Tower in Paris inspired the design for Blackpool Tower! The Mayor of Blackpool, John Bickerstaffe, visited the French capital in 1889 and loved the tower so much he decided a similar structure should be built in his home town.

Getty Images Blackpool Tower is 128-years-old

Wendy added: "He loves it and he's been like that since [he was] very little really, since we first took him up there.

"From the minute he could walk really."

As well as the lift, there are plans for Charlie to lend his voice to other areas in the future.