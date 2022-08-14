Drought: Top tips for saving water this summer

EPA The UK is currently experiencing a heatwave which has led to very warm and dry conditions

Lots of people will be thinking about ways they can save water at the moment.

It's because of the extremely hot and dry weather we've seen this summer, which has has affected water levels in the UK.

Eight areas have officially been declared as being in drought by the government, and a number of water companies have introduced hosepipe bans to try to limit how much water people are using and protect water supplies.

Other companies are also considering introducing similar measures.

Despite concerns over water supplies in the UK, the Environment Agency, which works to protect the environment, has said essential water supplies are currently safe.

However, many people use a lot more water each day then they realise. In fact, according to the most recent statistics from Water UK, the average family of four uses more than 500 litres of water a day.

There are lots of simple things we can all do to ensure we only use as much water as we need.

Here are some top tips!

Time how long you spend in the shower

It's a well known fact that showers typically use up less water than baths, but there are ways to make them even more efficient.

Why not trying timing yourself while you're in there?

The average shower usually lasts for eight minutes, however a five-minute shower is usually enough time.

Timing your showers will help you work out how long you spend in the bathroom, helping you save water in the process.

Turn off the tap when brushing your teeth

Lots of people leave the tap on when cleaning their teeth, but the charity Waterwise suggests a running tap wastes around six litres of water per minute.

You can cut down on the amount of water you use while brushing by turning off the tap when you don't need to use it.

Also, why not try filling a small reusable cup with water to rinse your mouth with? This is a great way to save water as you're only using the amount you need.

Put a jug of water in the fridge

It can get really hot during the summer and it's important to stay hydrated during the warmer months.

Water is a great drink to opt for if you're looking to quench your thirst, but many of us wait for the tap to run cold before filling up our cup or glass which can lead to lots of water being wasted.

Why not try filling up a jug of water and sticking it in the fridge? Not only does this save more water, but it also means you have a cold drink readily available when you're after a nice cool beverage!

Flush less!

This may sound like a bit of a strange tip, but did you know flushing the toilet actually uses lots of water?

One way you can reduce the amount you use is by flushing less!

As a general rule, not flushing the toilet after you've done a wee is normally fine to leave (check this with a parent or guardian), but it's probably best to do away with anything else!

And when you're out in public, it's always polite to flush after every use.

Re-wear your clothes when you can

Putting on fresh clothes can feel great, but like toilets, washing machines can use up lots of water.

The more washes that need to be done, the more water is being used.

One great tip to help limit how much water you use when it comes to washing is to re-wear any clothes which are still clean.

This can help reduce the total number of washing loads, saving water in the process.

Of course, if your clothes are dirty, definitely put them them in the laundry!

Do you have any water saving tips? Let us know in the comments below!