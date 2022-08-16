Incredible carpet of flowers covers square in Brussels
It's made up of colourful dahlias, begonias and chrysanthemums laid in an specially designed pattern, and took just six hours to complete. Amazing!
A gorgeous carpet of colourful flowers has covered the ground of the Grand-Place, a UNESCO World Heritage site in Brussels, Belgium's capital city.
Getty Images
The flower carpet is 70 metres long and 24 metres wide and is put together by hundreds of volunteers.
Getty Images
The carpet is made up of a mixture of flowers and natural materials. In the past, begonias were the main flower used because of it comes in many vibrant colours, but over the years begonias have become more and more rare, so now the carpet also includes chrysanthemums, dahlias, grass and bark.
Getty Images
It's created every two years and is displayed in the city of Brussels during the month of August. This year marks the 50th anniversary of the tradition, and so the carpet's design was inspired by the very first carpet that was laid in 1971.
Getty Images
This year has presented some extra issues for organisers, as Belgium is experiencing one of the hottest summers on record. To protect the work, flowers are closely packed together to make sure they aren't blown away by the wind, and flowers that are more resistant to heat have been chosen.
Getty Images
After the carpet has been constructed, there is an official opening with a music and lightshow. Visitors to the Grand-Place can get a full view of the carpet from above from the balcony of the City Hall.