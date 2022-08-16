play
image

Incredible carpet of flowers covers square in Brussels

It's made up of colourful dahlias, begonias and chrysanthemums laid in an specially designed pattern, and took just six hours to complete. Amazing!
A gorgeous carpet of colourful flowers has covered the ground of the Grand-Place, a UNESCO World Heritage site in Brussels, Belgium's capital city.
Eerial photograph shows the carpet of flowers from above surrounded by old belgian buildingsGetty Images
The flower carpet is 70 metres long and 24 metres wide and is put together by hundreds of volunteers.
A woman wearing a hat and glasses carefully places flowers in the carpet as people watchGetty Images
The carpet is made up of a mixture of flowers and natural materials. In the past, begonias were the main flower used because of it comes in many vibrant colours, but over the years begonias have become more and more rare, so now the carpet also includes chrysanthemums, dahlias, grass and bark.
Hands gently hold a brightly coloured flower before its placed on the groundGetty Images
It's created every two years and is displayed in the city of Brussels during the month of August. This year marks the 50th anniversary of the tradition, and so the carpet's design was inspired by the very first carpet that was laid in 1971.
Two people work on the edge of a carpet designGetty Images
This year has presented some extra issues for organisers, as Belgium is experiencing one of the hottest summers on record. To protect the work, flowers are closely packed together to make sure they aren't blown away by the wind, and flowers that are more resistant to heat have been chosen.
Boxes and bags of flowers are stacked high in the square with volunteers and onlookers nearbyGetty Images
After the carpet has been constructed, there is an official opening with a music and lightshow. Visitors to the Grand-Place can get a full view of the carpet from above from the balcony of the City Hall.
a photo from above shows a volunteer placing petals from a bucket onto the carpetGetty Images

