UK heatwave: What is a drought?

Matthew Horwood A drought describes a period of time when there is a lack of water

The government is expected to declare droughts in several parts of the UK today following concerns raised by the extreme heat and dry weather.

It comes after actions taken by a number of water companies which have introduced hosepipe bans in recent weeks.

The UK has seen a sweltering summer, with two heatwaves, record temperatures and less rainfall then usual.

Temperatures are forecast to hit 37C in some parts of the UK over the next few days, and an extreme heat amber warning is currently in place.

What is a drought?

SOPA Images

A drought describes a period of time when there is a lack of water, although there are different types of drought and their nature and effects can vary.

The Royal Meteorological Society says a drought is not just a lack of water for a specific time. For example, there can be agricultural droughts where there is not enough water to grow a crop.

The decision on whether to declare a drought in England is taken by the Environment Agency, which coordinates the response with water companies.

The agency doesn't use a single definition of a drought - it takes into account factors like the impact on people and how long a drought will last.