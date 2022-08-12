play
Watch Newsround

San Francisco metro hire hawk to stop pigeon poo problem

Last updated at 11:39
comments
View Comments
pac-man-harris-hawkReuters
Pac-Man, the 5-year-old hawk, keeping El Cerrito del Norte Station pigeon poo free

Bay Area Rapid Transit system travel system in San Francisco has recruit!

Travellers using El Cerrito del Norte station may have come across the metro system's newest staff member, Pac-Man.

Pac-Man is a Harris hawk who has swooped in to help the station tackle its pigeon problem.

Specifically, its pigeon poo problem.

falcon-handler-ricky-holdng-pac-manReuters
Ricky and Pac-Man make quite the team making sure the passengers have a poo-free journey

Pac-Man and his handler, Ricky Ortiz, protect the station and it's passengers from pigeon poo!

They work three days a week and start their day clearing pigeons from the entrance before making their way to the platforms.

Mr Ortiz says he has already noticed a big difference in the numbers of pigeons around the station.

In an interview with Reuters news agency he said: "There was probably less than half of the pigeons here after the week of us flying."

falcon-handler-ricky-holdng-pac-manReuters

Harris hawks do like to hunt smaller birds, like pigeons, and to keep Pac-Man from snacking on the job, Ricky keeps him well stocked on more suitable foods to keep him happy during the day.

Passengers who have noticed Pac-Man on their travels have even taken selfies with the hero hawk!

More like this

lion-roaring.

World Lion Day: Top 5 facts about the King of the Jungle

Santa Marta sabrewing hummingbird

Rare hummingbird thought to be extinct rediscovered in Colombia

2 surfing dogs
image

World Dog Surfing Championships: In pictures

Your Comments

Join the conversation

0 comments

Top Stories

cracked earth and sprout of plant wales

Drought declared in several parts of UK

comments
9
Dina Asher-Smith

What are the European Championships?

comments
7
Mock up Eurovision UK logo.

Eurovision 2023 UK city shortlist announced!

comments
49
Newsround Home