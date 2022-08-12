Supermarkets no longer selling disposable barbecues

Getty Images Several supermarkets will no longer be selling the portable barbecues

Big supermarket chains Sainsbury's and Tesco will stop selling disposable barbecues in their stores.

It's all because of the current heatwave which has led to increased concerns about fires.

"As a precautionary measure we are removing from sale all disposable barbecues until further notice," Sainsbury's said.

"Safety is our highest priority and we have made this decision due to the hot and dry weather that we are currently experiencing across the country."

The move follows actions already taken by shops Waitrose and Aldi to remove the items from their shelves. Both supermarket chains announced earlier this year they'd stop selling disposal barbecues because of their negative effects on the environment.

Last week, Marks and Spencer said it'd also stop selling the portable barbecues "to help protect open spaces and reduce the risk of fires".

However, unlike some of the other supermarkets, Sainsbury's and Tesco's halt on the sale of disposable barbecues may not be a permanent change.

Getty Images Tesco has said the move will be temporary

Sainsbury's said the policy was a precautionary measure, but didn't say how long it would continue.

Tesco said the move was temporary.

Once weather conditions allow, disposable barbecues will be made available again, it said. It also said small metal portable barbecues remained on sale as an alternative.

Big chains Morrisons and the Co-op say they do not sell disposable barbecues close to UK national parks.

What is a wildfire? Wildfires are uncontrolled fires, which often start in rural areas like forests or grasslands. Wildfires can happen naturally but are usually started as a result of human activity - such as barbecues or campfires.

Why are there concerns about disposable barbecues?

Getty Images The barbecues are responsible for 4% of accidental wildfires, according to the Home Office

Fire services have been calling for the halt on sales of the product because of the current weather.

It's because a heatwave raises the risk the portable grills will spark what are known as wildfires.

Temperatures in some parts of the UK hit a record 40C in July, and are forecast to hit 37C again over the next four days.

Fire services are warning of "tinderbox conditions" and have asked people not to use barbecues in high risk places, such as balconies and on dry grass, after a steep increase in the number of call-outs.