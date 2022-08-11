Lots of you may have been inspired to go swimming recently, maybe after watching the Commonwealth Games, or even just to escape the hot weather.

But in many areas of the country, indoor pools have been closing their doors - some temporarily, and many permanently.

Olympic and Commonwealth Games gold medallists Adam Peaty and Alice Tai say they have also seen the impact in their communities.

Hayley's been finding out more about the problem, and why so many pools have been disappearing.