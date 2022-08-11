Have your say: Back to school for many in Scotland!

Getty Images Will you be happy to return to school?

The summer break is coming to an end!

After a good few weeks off and lots of fun, it's time to head back to school.

For some of you, school will be starting again next week and you'll either be super happy or a little disappointed the summer has come to an end.

We want to know what you're most looking forward too.

Getty Images Are you looking forward to telling your friends all about your summer break?

Schools across England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland are starting to get ready to return to school.

For some in Scotland its coming as early as next week!

If you're going back soon we want to know how you're feeling about it.

Have you missed your friends and are you looking forward to seeing them in class?

Do you have a new teacher or even new classmates?

Perhaps you're starting high school!

We want to know what you're most looking forward to and what you're excited about.

Have you got some new pens you can't wait to use?

Or are you not looking forward to earlier mornings and less free time?

Whatever it is we want to know, leave us a comment in the comments section.