France Wildfires: More than 10,000 people leave homes

Reuters More than 1,000 firefighters have been battling the wildfires

More than 1,000 firefighters are battling wildfires in the Gironde region of southwestern France, after the blaze forced 10,000 people to leave their homes.

There have been no injuries, but more than a dozen properties have been destroyed, as well as more than 6,800 hectares of forest.

A water-bombing aircraft is also being used to help fight the fire.

The Gironde wildfire in France is one of many that have broken out across Europe this summer, triggered by heatwaves that have led to record temperatures.

The Gironde has already been affected by major wildfires this year. In July, the fires destroyed more than 20,000 hectares of forest and temporarily forced almost 40,000 people from their homes.

Getty Images More than 10,000 people have been forced to flee their homes because of the fires

The government has said French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne will be travelling to the frontline of fire-fighting efforts in the southwestern French region of Gironde on Thursday.

In a statement, the authorities battling the blaze warned that extreme dry heat is likely through the weekend, saying "conditions are particularly difficult: the vegetation and soil are exceptionally dry".

"There is a very serious risk of new outbreaks," it said.

Local authorities in southwestern France warned temperatures will reach 40 Celsius on Thursday and stay high until Saturday.

Getty Images A water-bombing aircraft is helping to tackle the fire

What's caused the fires?

It's not known how the wildfires in France started, but most wildfires are caused by human activity such as bonfires or barbecues.

However, the fires spread faster and further during hot and dry periods of weather.

Heatwaves have become more frequent, more intense, and are lasting longer because of climate change caused by human activities.

Getty Images Huge areas of forest in southwestern France have been destroyed as a result of the fires

Climate change increases the risk of the hot, dry weather that is likely to fuel wildfires.

The world has already warmed by about 1.1C since the industrial era began and experts warn temperatures will keep rising unless governments around the world make big cuts to carbon emissions.