New coins will feature Queen's signature for the first time ever!

PA Media This photo shows the coin dedicated to the Queen's charity work

A new collection of Royal Mint coins will be released in tribute to the Queen, in recognition of her commitment to the Commonwealth and charitable work.

These coins will include the Queen's signature, which until now has never appeared on any coin!

The collection is made up of three designs each with its own tribute to the Queen.

One of the coins is based on the Queen's honours and awards, another on the work she has done for charity, with the third celebrating the Commonwealth.

PA Media Here you can see all three of the designs, the coins won't be released into circulation but can be bought

Royal Mint's director of chief commercial officer Nicola Howell said: "As the official maker of UK coins, we're proud to have struck each coin of Her Majesty's reign and this special collection pays tribute to her commitment to the Commonwealth, patronage and charitable work."

PA Media This is the Queen's signature, a feature designer PJ Lynch wanted on all three coins.

The coins were designed by Irish artist and illustrator PJ Lynch who says the inspiration for the coins came from the Queen's signature.

When talking about one of his designs Lynch said: "When creating this series, I initially focused on the Queen's hands; she is so often shaking hands - it is how she welcomes and communicates with the people she meets.

"It led me to consider her signature, which is so symbolic, an instrument of state when she signs official documents, but also her personal promise and commitment."

Royal Mint say the collection won't go into circulation but will be available to buy at prices ranging from £13 to £2,865 for those who want a gold-proof version.