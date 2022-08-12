Vote: Which UK city would you most like to visit?

Getty Images

Where would be your favourite place in the UK to visit for a holiday and why?

A survey carried out by Which? magazine asked people where they would most like to have a city break and York came out on top.

The magazine's subscribers said it was a great place to visit because of its cultural sights and good food, with Belfast and Edinburgh following closely behind.

Do you agree, or are there other places in the UK would you really like to go to?

Vote below and let us know what you think!

