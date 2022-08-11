Polio: Vaccine to be offered to all children aged 9 and under in London

Getty Images

All children in London aged between one and 9-years-old are to be offered a booster vaccine for a disease called polio.

It's thought that the vaccine could be given to nearly a million children in total.

Polio has been found in London's wastewater 116 times since February.

Most children in the UK have already been vaccinated against polio from a very young age, so the hope is that the booster vaccine will give extra protection.

There have been no confirmed cases of people becoming ill with the disease in the UK, but health officials want to ensure children in London are completely protected.

What is polio?

Getty Images

Polio is a virus that can cause illness in people who catch it.

It has been around for hundreds of years, but first became a serious health concern in the late-Victorian era.

Today polio is a very rare disease; thanks to modern medicine we now have vaccines which protect us from it.

In 1952, a vaccine was first developed to prevent polio.

By 1988, polio had disappeared from places like the US, Australia and many European countries, including the UK.

And in 2003, the whole of Europe was declared polio-free.

Cases have now fallen by 99% worldwide, with the World Health Organization reporting only 175 cases globally in 2019.

Getty Images Dr Jonas Salk developed the first safe vaccine against polio

The majority of people with the infection have no symptoms but polio can cause flu like symptoms in children, including:

a high temperature

sore throat

headache

stomach pain

aching muscles

feeling sick

For a small number of people, polio can develop into much more serious symptoms, which could be life-threatening, although this is rare.

Who has been vaccinated in the UK?

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. Operation Ouch’s Dr Chris and Dr Xand van Tulleken explain what vaccines are.

Most children in the UK receive regular vaccinations against polio at the following ages:

Under one: 3 vaccinations

Aged 3: 1 vaccination

Aged 14: 1 vaccination

Experts say the vaccine that will be offered to children in Greater London is just to give an extra bit of protection against the disease.

But the booster will be particularly important for children who may not have been fully vaccinated against polio.

Research has found that 14% of children living in Greater London did not receive all three of their vaccinations against polio under the age of one.

And research from 2020/21 found that as many as 34,000 children aged five in London have not had their fourth dose of the vaccine.

You can get a polio vaccine at any age if you have not been fully vaccinated against the disease.

Why has polio been found in London?

Getty Images Small traces of polio have been found in sewers

Traces of the polio virus have been detected in wastewater found in London's sewers.

The BBC's Health Correspondent James Gallagher says: "Polio is a tummy bug so there is some of the virus in your poo. So when you flush the toilet the virus goes into the sewers where scientists can spot it."

A version of the polio vaccine given to people in some countries contains a weakened, live form of the virus which can live harmlessly in the gut. But that means some can then come out in the person's poo.

If people from abroad have come to the UK the vaccine can be passed out in their poo and then detected in sewers.

James Gallagher says: "This does happen infrequently because people travel from countries that use the live vaccine.

"A couple of things are different here though. More of it has been found and over a longer time and [analysis] suggests it's being passed from person to person. In other words it's not one person that's brought it home, but it's spreading a bit.

"Most of this is just the live vaccine being detected, but some of it has mutated to become more dangerous which heightens the concern."

There are no known cases of polio in the UK right now, but scientists have decided the safest thing to do is to give children a booster so they have as much protection as possible.

What should I do if I'm worried?

Getty Images Most children get their first three vaccinations against polio as babies

Health and Social Care Secretary Steve Barclay said: "I want to reassure people that nobody has been diagnosed with the virus and the risk to the wider population is low."

Dr Vanessa Saliba, a consultant epidemiologist at UK's Health Security Agency also said the risk for most is "low".

But she urged families to make sure their children were fully vaccinated to protect them against the disease.

GP surgeries will be contacting parents and guardians of children in London aged between one and 9 years of age in the next few weeks.

If you're worried about polio or the vaccine, it's important that you speak to an adult you trust about how you're feeling.