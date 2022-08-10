play
Watch Newsround

Check out this spider crab gathering!

Thousands of spider crabs have been discovered in Cornwall this summer.

Spider crabs are known for their long, spiny legs and claws spanning up to 1m (3ft).

They gather together for protection when they shed their shells and wait for new ones to harden.

Gatherings usually take place in warmer water. Marine biologists say there has been an increase in these mass events the UK because of climate change.

Cornwall Wildlife Trust has encouraged members of the public to record any sightings but says the crabs are not dangerous.

Watch more videos

Check out this spider crab gathering!
Video

Check out this spider crab gathering!

'My mum went crazy!' - kids on England's historic win
Video

'My mum went crazy!' - kids on England's historic win

What is the 'cost of living' crisis?
Video

What is the 'cost of living' crisis?

'Come and meet Buddy, our school dog'
Video

'Come and meet Buddy, our school dog'

Your Planet: The latest environmental news
Video

Your Planet: The latest environmental news

Aardman inspiring the next generation of animators!
Video

Aardman inspiring the next generation of animators!

Happy News
Video

Happy News

Strange News
Video

Strange News

Pride: 50 years of London march for LGBT rights
Video

Pride: 50 years of London march for LGBT rights

Children in care: 'Everything people are doing has an impact on us'
Video

Children in care: 'Everything people are doing has an impact on us'

Lightyear: Chris Evans plays game with Press Packers
Video

Lightyear: Chris Evans plays game with Press Packers

Top Stories

Nova Jones

Newsround announces Molly Rainford as 10th Strictly contestant

comments
lion-roaring.

World Lion Day: Top 5 facts about the King of the Jungle

comments
deck chairs on parched grass

All you need to know about the UK's latest heatwave

Newsround Home