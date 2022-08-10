Sturgeon Moon: Look out for the final supermoon of the year!

Getty Images There have been a number of supermoons this year

If you're a fan of astronomy, you won't want to miss this!

The third and final supermoon of the year will appear on Thursday 11 August.

A supermoon is a full moon which appears slightly brighter and closer to the Earth than usual.

It occurs when the moon is closest to the Earth during its orbit and it's typical for either two or three supermoons to appear in a row.

We were treated to the Strawberry Moon back in June and the Buck Moon in July.

Known as the Sturgeon Moon, this month's natural phenomenon, will be visible both in the UK and across the world from Thursday night.

Getty Images Last month's Buck Moon was seen around the world

What is a full moon?

A full moon can be seen when the Moon and the Sun are on exact opposite sides of the Earth.

Half of the moon is always illuminated by the sun, and this is the part we can see in the sky.

In order for a full moon to be visible, we have to see the entire 'day side' of the moon and this only takes place when it's directly opposite the sun.

When is the best time to see August's supermoon?

The Sturgeon supermoon will be visible from around 9pm on Thursday evening and will reach its peak in the early hours of Friday morning.

If you are looking to catch a glimpse of the year's final supermoon, you'll need a clear night with little cloud coverage, away from buildings and street lights to give you the best view possible.

And although you don't need any special equipment to enjoy the night sky, a pair of binoculars will help you get an even better view.

Are you planning to get a look at the last supermoon of the year? Let us know in the comments!