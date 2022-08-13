Ballon d'Or: Who's nominated for football's best player award?

Getty Images

England Euro 2022 winners Millie Bright, Beth Mead and Lucy Bronze have been nominated for the women's Ballon d'Or, the award given to the best female footballer of the year.

Mead was named player of the tournament at the Euros and won the Golden Boot - given to the tournament's top scorer.

Meanwhile Lionel Messi, who has won the men's Ballon d'Or seven times, including last year, has not been nominated. Cristiano Ronaldo, who has won the award five times, has.

Ronaldo is part of a list of 30 players, with half of those picked currently playing in the Premier League. Organisers will announce the winners on 17 October.

England defender Lucy Bronze is nominated for the Ballon d'Or after a successful summer winning the Euros with the Lionesses

The Lionesses beat Germany 2-1 after extra time in the final of Euro 2022 at Wembley to win the first major trophy for a senior England team since the men won the 1966 World Cup.

Lucy Bronze, who was the first defender to win the Uefa Player of the year award, and also won the Best FIFA Women's Player award in 2020, is again nominated for the Ballon d'Or, after she came second behind United States legend Megan Rapinoe in 2019.

Meanwhile Barcelona and Spain midfielder Alexia Putellas, who won the 2021 Ballon d'Or, is nominated again, as is Chelsea's Sam Kerr, who scored 20 goals in the Women's Super League last season.

Chelsea's Sam Kerr is also nominated

2022 Women's Ballon d'Or nominees Selma Bacha (Lyon, France) Aitana Bonmati (Barcelona, Spain) Millie Bright (Chelsea, England) Lucy Bronze (Barcelona, England) Kadidiatou Diani (Paris St-Germain, France) Christiane Endler (Lyon, Chile) Ada Hegerberg (Lyon, Norway) Marie-Antoinette Katoto (Paris St-Germain, France) Sam Kerr (Chelsea, Australia) Catarina Macario (Lyon, United States) Beth Mead (Arsenal, England) Vivianne Miedema (Arsenal, Netherlands) Alex Morgan (San Diego Wave, United States) Lena Oberdorf (Wolfsburg, Germany) Asisat Oshoala (Barcelona, Nigeria) Alexandra Popp (Wolfsburg, Germany) Alexia Putellas (Barcelona, Spain) Wendie Renard (Lyon, France) Trinity Rodman (Washington Spirit, United States) Fridolina Rolfo (Barcelona, Sweden)

New Man City striker Erling Haaland makes the list

Of the 30 players in total nominated for the men's prize - 12 play for Manchester City and Liverpool.

They include Trent Alexander-Arnold, Kevin de Bruyne, Erling Haaland and Mo Salah.

Real Madrid's Karim Benzema is favourite to win the men's award

Real Madrid's Karim Benzema, is one of the strong favourites to win the award. He scored 44 goals in 46 games for Real Madrid last season to help the Spanish team win both the Champions League and the La Liga league title.

But the surprise is that Messi does not make the list. After a disappointing first season at Paris St-Germain, it's the first time the Argentine player hasn't been nominated in 17 years.

Messi misses out and is not nominated to win the Ballon d'Or for the first time since 2005

Ronaldo, who also experienced a difficult season with Manchester United, receives a record-breaking 18th nomination, having scored 24 goals in all competitions.

England players Jude Bellingham and Bukayo Saka are among 10 players nominated for the Kopa Trophy, presented to the best performing player under the age of 21.