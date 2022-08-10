Oops you can't see this activity! To enjoy Newsround at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on.

Legendary tennis star Serena Williams has suggested she could soon give up playing tennis.

Speaking to Vogue magazine she said she will be "evolving away" from the sport after the US Open tournament this month, adding she does not like the word "retirement".

Writing on Instagram, the star who is one of the greatest tennis players of all time, said she was "reluctant to admit to myself or anyone else that I have to move on from playing tennis" and that "the countdown has begun".

Williams, who is 40 years-old, had her first singles win in 14 months on Monday, beating Spain's Nuria Parrizas Diaz to reach the second round of the National Bank Open in Toronto, USA.

There had previously been speculation over her plans to retire after a lengthy injury before she returned to play at Wimbledon in June.