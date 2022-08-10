Spider-Man: The webbed hero celebrates 60th anniversary

Marvel Watch out, here comes the Spider-Man!

Happy 60th birthday Spider-Man!

The webbed hero is celebrating 60 years since he was created this month!

Marvel is paying tribute to Spidey with a special 1000th issue of the Amazing Fantasy comic - which Spider-Man first appeared in - on 31 August.

It will feature stories from top creators like Dan Slott, Jonathan Hickman, Neil Gaimon and Rainbow Rowell which will explore the past and future of Spider-Man.

Spider-Man's origins

Marvel This is the cover of the 1962 copy of Amazing Fantasy that first featured Spider-Man.

Peter Parker (also known as Spider-Man) first appeared in the 15th issue of the Amazing Fantasy comic in 1962, created by Stan Lee and Steve Ditko.

At first the comic's publishers didn't think anyone would like Spider-Man, and the creators were only given 11 pages to tell his story.

However, that edition of the comic sold so well that the next year in March, Spider-Man got his own comic book series called: The Amazing Spider-Man.

There have now been more than 900 issues published of The Amazing Spider-Man comic, as well as loads of Spider-Man movies, and video games!

Are you a big Spider-Man fan? Rank your fave Spidey suits below and let us know in the comments what you think...

