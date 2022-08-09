What weather can we expect in the next few days?

The Met Office - the UK's national weather service - has issued a four-day amber weather warning for parts of England and Wales.

The warning, which is due to begin on Thursday, comes as temperatures could reach 35C in some places over the coming days.

It follows the first ever red warning issued last month, when the UK recorded its hottest ever temperature - 40.3C.

Experts say temperatures this week won't be as high, however this heatwave could last longer.

BBC weather presenter Simon King has more on the hot weather.