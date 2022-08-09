UK Heatwave: What is an amber weather warning?

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. BBC Weather's Simon King has all you need to know about the latest UK heatwave

The Met Office has issued an amber extreme heat warning, with temperatures set to reach up to 35C in some areas this week.

The extreme weather warning, which covers the southern half of England and some parts of eastern Wales, will come into force on Thursday and remain in place until Sunday.

Despite the upcoming hot weather, temperatures aren't expected to reach those the UK experienced last month, where some parts saw temperatures hit a sweltering 40C!

With all this hot weather talk, trying to understand what the different warnings issued by the Met Office mean can be tricky. However, we've explained it all to help you out. Read on to find out more!

What is a heatwave?

Getty Images A heatwave describes a prolonged period of unusually hot weather

According to the Met Office, a heatwave is classed as an extended period of hot weather in an area where temperatures are greater than those typically expected at a certain time of year.

In the UK, a heatwave happens when at least three consecutive days of heat are recorded in a particular location, with the maximum temperature each day either reaching or going beyond a specific threshold.

These thresholds differ depending on the region, but an average threshold temperature in the UK is 30C by day and 15C overnight.

Hot weather, especially when prolonged, with warm nights, can have effects on people's health

What are the UK's different heatwave levels?

Getty Images It's important to stay cool in the hot weather!

In the UK, there are five different heatwave levels. These are -

Level zero: This covers long-term planning which is carried out to reduce the risks and potential harms presented by heatwaves and the impact of climate change. This is more about putting measures in place to prepare for potential incidents in the future.

Level one (Green): This is put in place every year between the 1 June and 15 September. It means people, including social and healthcare services, should be aware of what to do if temperatures do rise and the alert level is raised.

Level two (Yellow): This levels is issues when there is a high chance a temperature threshold will be exceeded within a few days. It's an important stage for social and healthcare services who will be working to make sure they are ready and able to act quickly to reduce potential harms caused from a heatwave.

Getty Images What do you do to keep cool in hot weather?

Level three (Amber): A level three warning is issued when the Met Office confirms threshold temperatures for one of more regions have been reached for one day and the following night, and the forecast for the next day shows a high likelihood that the threshold temperature will be met again.

This is also an indicator that social and healthcare services should target specific actions at those in high-risk groups.

Level four (Red): This level is reached when a when a prolonged hot spell becomes severe and could end up impacting people both inside and outside of high-risk groups.