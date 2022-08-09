South Korea's capital Seoul hit with serious floods

Reuters Some roads in the city were left flooded

Parts of South Korea's capital city Seoul have been affected by floods following torrential rain.

Korea's meteorological agency said some areas had received the highest rate of rainfall in 80 years, with the rain likely to continue over several days.

The extreme weather has caused power cuts across the city and its neighbouring provinces. There have also been landslides, and roads and subways have been left submerged under water.

More than 163 people in Seoul have been made homeless and have taken shelter in schools and public facilities.

South Korean president Yoon Suk-yeol ordered government officials to evacuate residents from high-risk areas.

At least eight people have died and 14 others have been injured.

Reuters This bridge was left submerged as a result of the torrential rain

The southern part of South Korea's capital received more than 100mm of rain per hour on Monday evening, with some parts of the city hit with 141.5mm.

There have been concerns raised about semi-basement flats in the city, known as banjiha, which have affected by the floodwaters.

After visiting an underground apartment which was flooded, the country's president Yoon Suk-yeol told those living in the area he would try to make sure their lives returned to normal as quickly as possible.

A statement from his office said he had instructed officials to look at measures to ensure housing safety.

Korea's Meteorological Administration (KMA) expects heavy rainfall for the central part of the country to continue until at least Wednesday.

What's caused the extreme weather?

EPA The country's president visited a semi-basement home in the capital following the floods on Monday

Many factors contribute to flooding, but climate change has been highlighted as a key factor which has led to the floods in South Korea.

The country does often experiences heavy rains in summer, however a warming atmosphere caused by climate change makes extreme rainfall more likely.

A KMA official said "such sharp increase in precipitation and frequent torrential rains cannot be explained without the big trend of climate change".

They added: "This phenomenon is seen occurring more often due to climate change that has resulted in a prolonged summer."

Getty Images South Korea often experiences heavy rainfall during Summer, but the more extreme weather in recent times has been linked to climate change

South Korea's president has also spoken out on the impacts of climate change in the nation.

"The government must review the current disaster management system from square one, given that abnormal weather caused by climate change is becoming a part of everyday life," he said.

"We should respond all out until the situation is over in order to protect the precious people's lives and property and take steps until the end, until the people feel that they are enough."